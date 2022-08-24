FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar beat Black Galaxies in international friendly in Austria

Black Galaxies

The home-based Ghana national team suffered a 2-1 loss to 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts, Qatar in an international friendly on Tuesday evening in Austria.

The Black Galaxies with a slow start in the encounter conceded the first goal as early as the 2nd minute at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.



The 2019 Asian champions doubled their advantage in the 26th minute as they controlled the majority of the ball possession in the first half.



Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh pulled a goal back in the 69th minute after an improvement in performance which gave Ghana hope of a possible comeback but the Qataris held onto their lead to claim a 2-1 win.

This is a very good exercise for Annor Walker's side who are preparing for the final round of the 2022 CHAN qualifications where they face rivals Nigeria.



The first leg of the qualifier takes place on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium and the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in a week's time.



The Ghana contingent is expected to be back in Ghana on Thursday, August 26 to conclude their preparations for the qualifying match against Nigeria on Sunday.