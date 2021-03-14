FIFA agent Oliver Arthur excited with Felix Afena-Gyan move to AS Roma

FIFA Agent Oliver Arthur

FIFA Agent Oliver Arthur has celebrated the move by his client Felix Afena-Gyan to Italian giants AS Roma.

In January, GHANASoccernet.com broke the news of the Giallorossi would sign the 18-year-old during the winter transfer window.



Gyan becomes the third mid-season signing for Roma after re-contracting Stephan El Shaarawy and Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas.



Speaking to GHANASoccernet, Arthur said: "For a player of his age to move to the first team of AS Roma from an Academy in Ghana shows we have enough talent in Ghana.

"The most important thing is to get the right technical team to identify young footballers, and provide them necessary training to propel them for a prosperous future.



"It is testament to the talent and hard work of Felix who seized this opportunity to showcase his footballing intelligence."



He earlier Tweeted: ''Thank God, it finally happened. #ASRoma has seen the jewel in you and I believe you would shine for club and country. I am wishing you all the best.''