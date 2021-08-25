FIFA amazed by Yaw Yeboah’s stunning goal for Wisla Krakow in Poland

Ghana international Yaw Yeboah

FIFA on Monday tweeted Yaw Yeboah’s stunning goal for Wisla Krakow in Poland after a video of the goal went viral.

The Ghana international over the weekend featured for his club in the Polish top-flight league when the team thumped Gornik Leczna.



With his goal going viral on the internet, most of the comments that have come in are that it is a Puskas award contender.



In the game, Yaw Yeboah received a pass in front of the Gornik Leczna area, twisted and turned, faked a few times, before firing into the back of the net an unstoppable low drive.

For FIFA, the goal was that good and hence had to be posted on Monday with the caption ‘wow’.



