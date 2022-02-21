FIFA announce new dates for Ghana vs Nigeria match

Black Stars will play Nigeria in March

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) have announced new dates for the World Cup play-off between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The two matches were initially scheduled for March 24 and 29 but have now been revised to Friday March 25, and Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The first leg of the fixture which will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium will on Friday whiles the return fixture at the Mooshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria will be on Tuesday.

The winner of the tie will grab one of Africa’s five slots for the 2022 World Cup which will be held Qatar.



Below are the revised fixtures



Match: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play offs – Ghana vs. Nigeria (First Leg)



Date: Friday, March 25, 2022



Venue: Cape Coast stadium

Kick-off: 19:30Hrs



Match; FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play offs - Nigeria vs. Ghana (Second Leg)



Date; Tuesday, March 29, 2022



Venue: Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja



Kick off: 17:00