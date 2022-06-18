FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

The World Cup

FIFA announced the host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, on Thursday.

FIFA unveiled its pick at a lavish ceremony in New York, limiting a final pool of 17 stadiums in 16 cities in the United States, plus three each from Mexico and Canada.



An original list of 49 US stadiums was narrowed down to the final group throughout a years-long bid process. According to FIFA, the United States will host 60 games, while Mexico and Canada will each host ten.

The list of host cities and stadiums is as follows:



Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz StadiumBoston: Gillette StadiumDallas: AT&T StadiumGuadalajara: Estadio AkronHouston: NRG StadiumKansas City: Arrowhead StadiumLos Angeles: SoFi StadiumMexico City: Estadio AztecaMiami: Hard Rock StadiumMonterrey: Estadio BBVANew York/New Jersey: MetLife StadiumPhiladelphia: Lincoln Financial FieldSan Francisco/Bay Area: Levi’s StadiumSeattle: Lumen FieldToronto: BMO FieldVancouver: BC Place