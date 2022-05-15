0
FIFA approves GFA application for national teams Goalkeepers trainers’ course

Richard Kingston.jpeg Richard Olele Kingston is Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

World football governing body FIFA, has approved the application of the Ghana Football Association for a goalkeepers’ trainers’ course for all the national teams and other selected trainers.

A letter from the FIFA Technical Directorate communicated this to the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The approval follows an application by the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association led by Bernhard Lippert as part of the module to upgrade goalkeepers’ trainers and to equip them with the modern trends of the game.

Goalkeepers’ coaches across the national teams (Black Stars, Black Stars B, Black Meteors, Black Satellites, Black Starlets, National U-15 – Male & Female, Black Queens, Black Princesses and Black Maidens) and other non-national team trainers will benefit from this course.

The course will run from Monday, July 25 to Friday, July 29 2022 in Accra – Ghana – with about 25 Goalkeepers’ coaches expected to attend.

This is a GFA Technical Directorate initiative.

 

