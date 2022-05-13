FIFA celebrates Kwadwo Asamoah's assist in 2014 World Cup against Portugal

0
Fri, 13 May 2022

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has celebrated former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah for his assist against Portugal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The former Juventus and Inter Milan midfielder recently trended on social media after Luka Modric assisted a goal with a similar technique in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League game against Chelsea on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The video of Kwadwo Asamoah assisting Asamoah Gyan with a sweet cross using his outside left foot was compared with Modric's own.

Asamoah assisted Gyan for a consolation goal in Ghana's final group game against Portugal in the 2014 World Cup.

FIFA has also joined the trend to celebrate the Ghanaian on Twitter with the caption "this pass was dripping with sauce."

See FIFA's tweet in the post below:

