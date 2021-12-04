FIFA confirms Ghana's place in 2022 World Cup playoff

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana's place in the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup has been confirmed after FIFA rejected South Africa's protest against the Black Stars.

The football world governing body dismissed South Africa's protest against Ghana over unfair officiating in the 1-0 defeat in Cape Coast on November 14, 2021.



“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said in a statement to Ghanasoccernet.com on Friday.



"The decision is subject to appeal.”



The Black Stars join nine other teams for next year's playoffs, with five winners from a two-legged game qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Ghana will now wait for their opponents for the final round of qualifiers in a draw next year.



