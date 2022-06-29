FIFA congratulates Asante Kotoko for winning Ghana Premier League title

Asante Kotoko

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Asante Kotoko for emerging as Champions of the 2021- 22 Ghana Premier League.

In the letter from the world football governing, the FIFA President hailed Asante Kotoko's hardwork, passion and commitment towards the teams' triumph



“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Asante Kotoko SC for having been crowned 2021/22 champions of Ghana



This title could not have been achieved without the entire team's hard work, passion and dedication, and everyone at the club can be very proud. Please extend my congratulations to everybody involved in this great achievement.

On behalf of the entire football community, I also take this opportunity to thank you and your Association for your contribution to the development and prosperity of football in Ghana and in Africa" the statement stated.



The Porcupine Warriors defeated Elmina Sharks FC 3-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in their final home game in style to be crowned GPL champions on June 12, 2022.