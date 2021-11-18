FIFA directs Ghana to respond to South Africa's protest by November 20

FIFA logo at one of its offices | File photo

World governing football body, FIFA has confirmed receiving a protest from South Africa FA regarding its World Cup Qualifying game with Ghana which ended in 1-0.

Ir has directed Ghana to respond with its own documents by November 20, 2021.



FIFA, in a statement, said the Disciplinary Committee will open proceedings on the case on November 23, 2021.

Read the full letter below:



