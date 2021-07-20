FIFA orders USM Algers to pay €300k with interest to Asante Kotoko on Kwame Poku’s transfer fee

Kwame Poku joined the Algerian giants in April this year on a four and half year contract.

World governing football, FIFA has ordered Algerian side USM Alger to pay Asante Kotoko an amount of €300,000 for the transfer of Kwame Poku, according to a report by Hot FM.

The center forward joined the Algerian giants in April this year on a four and half year contract.



USM Alger have failed to pay the transfer fee to Asante Kotoko after the Ghana International completed the move to join the club.



The Porcupine Warriors reported the Algerian club to FIFA in June over the unpaid transfer fee of their former player.



According to the report, FIFA has ordered USM Algers to pay the transfer with interest.



Background

Asante Kotoko SC have reported Algerian club USM Alger to FIFA over unpaid transfer fee of striker Kwame Opoku.



Opoku joined the Algiers based side in April 2021 from the Ghanaian in a deal reported to be around US$300,000 in a four-and-a-half year contract.



The Algerian side are yet to pay amount to Kotoko since completing the signing of the highly-rated forward.



The 22-year-old scored nine goals in 20 appearances for Kotoko during his short spell at the club before leaving for Algeria.



Opoku has scored two goals and provided two assists in his six games for the Mouloudia club since he joined.