FIFA rankings: Ghana drop out of top 10 in Africa

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana have dropped out of the top ten highest-ranked African countries in the October 2022 FIFA ranking.

Ghana, who failed to make the top ten in the August rankings, maintained their 11th position.

While placing 11th in Africa, the Ghana area ranked 61st in the world, below countries like Panama, Northern Ireland, Finland, and Venezuela, which did not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana's position is a result of the Black Stars' performance in the September international break, where they lost 3-0 to Brazil and won 1-0 against Nicaragua.

On the CAF top ten, Senegal leads the way, followed by Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Burkina Faso in respective order.

Meanwhile, there are no changes on the World's top ten list, as Brazil remains at the top, Belgium is second, Argentina is third, France is fourth, and England, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Denmark are sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.

Ghana is ranked last among the 32 countries that will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

EE/BOG

