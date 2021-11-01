FIFA releases 2023 Women's World Cup slogan and logo

The Federation of International Football Association

FIFA has released the logo of the World Cup 2023 of Women which intends to specify the history, geographic characteristics, and cultural life of the host countries. In addition, "Beyond Greatness" is admitted as the slogan tournament that has been released as a body to govern the most eminent event in the football world of women. It is well-known that the host countries of the tournament are New Zealand and Australia.

And being such a colorful and meaningful masterpiece, this logo will inspire creators to release their own art, like it was previously with the Football slot by Endorphina at tonybet.com/DE/casino or The Game of Their Lives documentary by BBC.



FIFA affirmed that the World Cup is going to take place with amateurs throughout the world in spite of the limitations set according to the coronavirus pandemic. In the opinion of the head official of women's soccer Sarai Bareman, all the people all over the world should persist in living in a COVID environment.



For that reason, both host countries’ governments impose decent measures to open the borders, and do their best to buoyantly welcome match clubs as well as all fans of soccer.



Specifically, both governments work in the same careful way and make use of all the interconnected measures concerned pandemic admitted in the whole world-mask-wearing, keeping social distance, etc.

It is cited that the frequency of attendance of women's football tends to decrease in 2021 in all countries. For instance, in the last match between Northern Ireland and England, the number of visitors recorded was barely 23000.



Bareman has confessed that it was recorded the negative impact of the Virus on soccer regarding the attendances as well as on society as a whole during the previous year and a half. He has not denied that it is a real concern but hopes the World Cup will mitigate these challenges to overcome at some rate.



But in spite of the economic recession, FIFA targets more than 60.000.000 women and girls to be attracted to soccer by 2026 throughout the globe.



The upcoming generation of females should have all chances to take part in soccer and in the Women's World Cup games. It is the best lever to speed up the increase of this game.