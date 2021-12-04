FIFA ruling shows SAFA is incompetent - GFA

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has described the South African Football Association (SAFA) as incompetent after FIFA dismissed their protest against Ghana.

The football world governing body dismissed South Africa's protest against Ghana over unfair officiating in the 1-0 defeat in Cape Coast on November 14, 2021.



“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022,"



FIFA added, “the decision is subject to appeal” and opportunity for SAFA provide the right evidence, if they have any.

The General Secretary of the Ghana FA reacting to the ruling said, “The South African Football Association knows nothing in football and this case clearly shows how incompetent they are, they want to frustrate Ghana and we are focus about the Afcon and the FIFA world Cup play off” he told Light FM.



“The GFA and Ghanaians will be happy about this FIFA ruling against the south Africans and I believe this decision will silence them because they disrespected us and this decision will let them respect Ghanaians.”