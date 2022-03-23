FIFA slaps ban on KF Tirana over failure to pay Hearts after Winful Cobbinah transfer

Midfielder, Winfred Cobbinah

World football governing body, FIFA has placed a transfer ban on Albanian club, KF Tirana for failing to comply with their directives to pay Hearts of Oak their percentage of the onward transfer fee for midfielder, Winful Cobbinah when they transferred him to Egyptian club side, Ceramica Cleopatra.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana Premier League club through a statement issued on its website on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.



The issued ban is to remain in force until KF Tirana settles its financial obligations to Hearts of Oak.



Find more in the Hearts of Oak statement below:



Notwithstanding all efforts by Hearts to get KF Tirana to fulfill their side of the agreement, they declined hence our decision to report their conduct to the FIFA player status committee. KF Tirana were subsequently directed to pay Hearts of Oak what is due us within 45 days. This period elapsed on Friday, 18th February 2022.



For failing to comply with FIFA's ruling on the case, the world’s football governing body has placed a ban on them from registering new foreign players.



Moreover, and in accordance with the aforementioned decision, the Albanian football association is requested to strictly adhere to the directives.



The ban will remain in force until KF Tirana has settled their financial obligations to Hearts of Oak.