FIFA to clear Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah to play for Ghana by next week – Reports

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey open to playing for Ghana

Otto Addo ready to have players of Ghanaian descent in Black Stars



Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup



Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey are set to complete their nationality switch to play for Ghana by next week, according to media reports.



According to information in the Ghanaian media three foreign-based Ghanaian players which include the former England U21 players will be given clearance by FIFA to play for Ghana by next week.



Ahead of the nationality switch of these players, coach Otto Addo has expressed his readiness to have the players in the team.

The Ghana coach confirmed that he has had conversations with the incoming players and the need to speed up processes.



"The time is limited. First of all, if you've played for another country, the process is long. But it is an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and latest by next week, we will know who will have to join us," Ghana coach, Otto Addo told Joy News.



"Surely we have to be very fast now. We set the limits and we want at least if somebody wants to join us or we know someone who can help us, he must be ready for the September window. For that, the answer is now and hopefully next week, we will know more,” he added.



The nationality switches of Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah and other players would be a boost for Ghana’s 2022 World Cup preparations.