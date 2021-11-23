FIFA to deliberate on SAFA’s replay request against Ghana today

FIFA is the world football governing body

Source: GNA

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Disciplinary Committee (DC) will on Tuesday start deliberations on South Africa’s replay request against the Black Stars of Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) filed a protest asking FIFA DC to review officiating, especially the penalty decision awarded to Ghana by Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye in the last Group G encounter in the Africa qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Ghana Football Association has responded accordingly to FIFA through its General Secretary, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo urging football’s world governing body to dismiss the protest lodged by SAFA which according to them was not properly done.



Football world's governing body, FIFA, in a statement with regard to the protest said: “We wish to inform the South African Football Association as well as the Ghana Football Association that the above-mentioned protest would be submitted to a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on 23 November 2021 for consideration and decision in accordance with art.14 (9) of the Regulations FIFA World Cup 2022, preliminary competition as well as arts. 46 and 54 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC).

“In view of the foregoing, the Ghana Football Association has the opportunity to provide the secretariat of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee with any comments it deems appropriate on the aforementioned protest, if any, by 20 November 2021 at the latest, along with any document deemed necessary.



"Finally, for the sake of clarity, please be informed that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will decide on the protest using the file in its possession. (cf.art.20 par. 5 of the FDC).”