FIFA to impose fine and stadium ban on Nigeria after chaos at Abuja stadium - Reports

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria

FIFA is reportedly set to announce its punishment for Nigeria after fans invaded and destroyed stadium properties after Black Stars eliminated the Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup play-offs in Abuja.



Pending an official announcement, reports indicate that the Nigeria Football Federation will suffer a fine of $154,000 and an additional punishment of playing behind closed doors will also be imposed on Super Eagles.



Also, the initial reports that the passing of CAF Doping Officer Dr. Joseph Kabungo who was on duty for the match was due to the fans' violence are said to be false.

The first leg of the playoff between Ghana and Nigeria ended goalless in Kumasi, Ghana, as the return leg in Abuja was everything to play for.



The highly intense and intriguing second leg that came off on March 29, 2022, ended a goal apiece. The result meant Ghana had sealed a qualification to the World Cup riding on the away goal rule.



The Nigerian fans who filled the 60,000 capacity stadium to its rafters, hoping the Super Eagles would qualify could not take in the disappointment as they scaled the inner perimeter to invade the pitch and began destroying properties at the stadium.



