FIFA to review Black Stars vs South Africa game

The Federation of International Football Association

FIFA have confirmed that they have received a complaint from South Africa

They said they are going to investigate the penalty incident in Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa



Ghana beat South Africa to advance to the next stage of the World Cup qualifiers



The Federation of International Football Association has said that they will review the World Cup qualification game between the Black Stars and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



The Black Stars beat South Africa by a lone goal at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021, to advance to the playoff stage of the qualifiers after captain Andre Dede Ayew converted a 33rd minute penalty.



The major talking points after the game was the decision of referee Moguetta Ndiaye to award a penalty to Ghana which changed the dynamics of the game in favour of the Black Stars after a supposed foul on defender Daniel Amartey in the 32nd minute.

South Africa decided to report the case to FIFA as they suspected a foul play in the decision of the referee to award that decisive paentluy to Ghana.



"The match officials have decided the game, which is not what is supposed to happen."



"We will be writing to both Caf [the Confederation of African Football] and [world governing body] Fifa - firstly to investigate how the game was handled and secondly to challenge some of these decisions. We have already registered with the match commissioner that we will be making a formal complaint,” Mr. Tebogo Mothlante, the CEO of SAFA told the press after the game.



FIFA as reported by Graphic Sports have confirmed receipt of South Africa’s complaint and have said that they will investigate the matter to the core.



"FIFA has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage,” FIFA in a statement in response to a query from Graphic Online.