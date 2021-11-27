FIFA to use VAR for Africa World Cup qualifying play-offs

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used during the 2022 World Cup play offs for Africa

President of the football world governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino has disclosed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used during the 2022 World Cup playoffs for Africa slated for March next year.

The Swiss-made this known during the 13th Extraordinary General Assembly meeting in Cairo where he is a guest.



Infantino says VAR will be used at all play-off matches for the 2022 World Cup.



The announcement comes after Ghana pipped South Africa to a play-off spot following the award of a controversial penalty in a decisive qualifying match at the Cape Coast Stadium earlier this month.



The incident prompted an official complaint by the South African Football Association to Fifa, which referred the matter to a member of its disciplinary committee.

“We have implemented VAR to help the referees because it is so difficult to be a referee,” Infantino said.



“And it’s our response to put the refs in the right conditions to perform at their best.”



Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Mali, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal and Morocco have advanced to the playoff and are one step away from booking a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.