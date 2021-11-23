FLASHBACK: Asamoah Gyan reveals his biggest challenge as Black Stars captain

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan in November 2018 revealed the biggest challenge he faced when leading the Ghana senior national team.

Asamoah Gyan replaced John Mensah as the Black Stars captain after the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and lost it to Andre Ayew before the start of the 2019 edition in Egypt.



But the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars revealed that failing to win the Africa Cup of Nations despite getting close twice was his biggest challenge and regret.



Read the full story originally published on November 23, 2018, on Ghanaweb



Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that his biggest challenge is to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.



The four-time African champions is yet to break the 36 years trophyless jinx after winning the AFCON trophy in Libya in 1982 beating Algeria 3:2 on penalties.

However, the former Sunderland forward has led to the country to two-time finals but has failed to win the ultimate.



“Looking at my personal achievements with club and country, my biggest challenge is to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana,” he told Adom TV.



“It has been a long time we won the trophy and as the captain of the team, that is my biggest challenge,” he added.



Quizzed how he feels for failing to win the AFCON, he said, “I feel very bad.



“Looking forward, I think it is possible to win it in Cameroon because we have the quality in the team,” he said.