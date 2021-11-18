FLASHBACK: Avram Grant is not a ‘proper’ coach – Palmer

Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant

Former Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Wilfried Osei Kweku Palmer, in November 2017 said that former Black Stars coach Avram Grant would have performed better as a Technical Director.

Avram Grant left the shore of Ghana as Black Stars coach after placing second and fourth in the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations respectively.



“I didn’t see Grant as a typical coach as we use in our local dialect, he is more like a technical director, thus he needs some few coaches around to be able to achieve results.



Wilfried Osei Kweku Palmer, Black Stars Management Committee Vice Chairman



Black Stars Management Committee Vice-Chairman, Wilfried Osei Kweku Palmer, believes former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant, isn’t a typical coach but regarded him as a technical director.

The former Chelsea boss propelled the Black Stars to winning silver at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but resigned from his post after a dreadful outing in the 2017 AFCON that was staged in Gabon.



Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show on GH ONE TV yesterday, Palmer adjudged Grant as a technical director and need a few coaches around him to make him excel in his duties.



“You can put Grant as a proper coach at the helm of affairs because in 2015 we had one Gerald Nus who was in charge of the coach likewise in 2017. So when I say he’s technical director and not a coach I know what am saying, “Palmer on the Football Legends Night Show on GH ONE TV.