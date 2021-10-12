FLASHBACK: Government pledges to complete stadium at Legon

A photo of the University of Ghana sports stadium

As campaigning mounted up in 2020 ahead of the general elections in December, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) gave assurances that it will complete the construction of the University of Ghana Stadium.

In 2023, Ghana will be host to the All African Games and there is the hope that the stadium would be ready by then.



It must be noted that the project started in 2004 under the John Agyekum Kufuor regime and is yet to be completed.



Read the full original story as published on Monday August 24, 2020, by 3news.com below:



The government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged in its 2020 manifesto to complete the University of Ghana stadium.



The project started in 2004 by CONSAR Limited by the John Agyekum Kufuor led-government but work came to halt when the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), was not used to back the project anymore.

However, with the 2023 All African Games approaching with Ghana as host, the current government has said the completion will be prioritized if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wins this year’s elections.



The manifesto also made mention of the fact that 10 multi-purpose Youth and Sport Resource Centres of Excellence are being constructed across the country.



These facilities are supposed to have a 5,000-capacity spectator stand including a VIP stand with the possibility for expansion, a FIFA standard football pitch, 8-lane athletic track, tennis court, ICT Centre, Counseling Centre, Entrepreneurship Training Centre amongst others.



These amenities will be built in regions which do not have any stadia.