FLASHBACK: I'll play for Kotoko before retirement - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, in 2021 promised to play for Asante Kotoko before hanging his boots as a professional footballer.

The former Black Stars captain echoed his sentiments during a question-and-answer session at the lead series held in Accra on Saturday, December 30th.



“I have said it over, over and over again, I am going to play for Kotoko definitely."



With only 10 minutes left to play, Asamoah Gyan made his debut against Accra Hearts of Oak in the GHALCA tournament making his mark in a game that Liberty Professionals lost by 2-0. Gyan played a season in the Ghana Premier League 2002-2003 season, he made 16 appearance and scored 10 goals for Liberty Professionals before his voyage to abroad



Gyan has had spells with Italian side Udinese, French side Rennes, Sunderland in England, Al Ain in Dubai, Shanghai SIPG in China, Al Ahli Dubai and he currently plays for Kayserispor in Turkey.