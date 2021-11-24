FLASHBACK: I want to win AFCON before I hang my boots – Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan on this day in 2018 reiterated his desire to win a trophy with the Black Stars before he retires.
Asamoah Gyan has missed out on two occasions to win a trophy with the Black Stars after losing the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations to Egypt and losing the 2015 edition as a captain to Ivory Coast.
“I’ve achieved a lot personally but I want to win the AFCON trophy before I call it a day,” Gyan told Kumasi-based FOX FM.
Read the full story originally published on November 24, 2021, on Ghanaweb
Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan has reiterated his desire to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the country before he retires.
The 33-year-old has been impressive in his playing career winning many laurels but surprisingly has failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations.
However, ahead of Africa’s biggest competition, the former Liberty Professionals forward he wants to clinch the ultimate.
“I’ve achieved a lot personally but I want to win the AFCON trophy before I call it a day,” Gyan told Kumasi-based FOX FM.
“I’ll be elated to win the AFCON Cup as the captain of the Black stars before I retire. We’ve to be united as a country to defend the flag of Ghana.”
Gyan has played two finals and lost all in 2010 Ghana lost to Egypt and also lost in 2015 to Ivory Coast.
He has achieved a lot for himself including being Africa’s leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.
The former Sunderland forward is also Ghana’s all-time top-scorer with 51 goals.
