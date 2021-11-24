FLASHBACK: I want to win AFCON before I hang my boots – Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan on this day in 2018 reiterated his desire to win a trophy with the Black Stars before he retires.

Asamoah Gyan has missed out on two occasions to win a trophy with the Black Stars after losing the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations to Egypt and losing the 2015 edition as a captain to Ivory Coast.



“I’ve achieved a lot personally but I want to win the AFCON trophy before I call it a day,” Gyan told Kumasi-based FOX FM.



Read the full story originally published on November 24, 2021, on Ghanaweb



