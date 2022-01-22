FULL LIST: 2022 World Cup play-off draw

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The ten African countries fighting for the five spots at the FIFA World Cup stage have finally been drawn into a group of two.
The play-off games will be played on a home and away basis and teams will be seeded in accordance with their latest FIFA rankings. The match dates will be staged from March 24 to March 29.
The 2022 World Cup will be hosted by Asian powerhouse Qatar and the competing African teams now know what they must do to be at the biggest stage of world football.
The Black Stars of Ghana have drawn sworn football rivals and West African neighbors Nigeria in the play-offs stage.
Also, seven times African champions Egypt will play Senegal while AFCON hosts Cameroon takes on Algeria.
Below is the full draw;
Egypt VS Senegal
Cameroon VS Algeria
Ghana VS Nigeria
DR Congo VS Morocco
Mali VS Tunisia
