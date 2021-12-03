FULL TEXT: FIFA ruling on South Africa protest against Ghana

South Africa’s hopes of competing in the 2024 World Cup have been dashed after FIFA threw out a complaint filed against the outcome of their match against Ghana which was played at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 14, 2021.
South Africa had banked their hopes on FIFA decision that could lead to a replay of the game in which they were defeated 1-0 by the Black Stars.
FIFA has however confirmed that Ghana won the game justly with the rejection of the petition.
FIFA in the statement announcing the rejection said that South Africa’s complaint did not meet the requirement for the filing of protest.
FIFA also indicated that South Africa has a ten-day window to file an appeal.
