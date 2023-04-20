FULL TEXT: Q1 2023 Ghana Fintech Report

The Fintech sector in Ghana has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years

The first edition of the quarterly Fintech Report titled “THE GHANA FINTECH REPORT” has been launched.

This transformation has led to new opportunities for businesses and individuals, as well as challenges for regulators seeking to maintain a balance between innovation, consumer protection, and financial sector goals.



The Q1, 2023 edition reviewed the legislative and licensing frameworks for the commercial deployment of fintech innovations in Ghana, highlighting some trends, pitfalls, and opportunities, regulatory and fintech industry activities, among others.



In a forward to the report, Richard Nunekpeku, the Managing Partner of Sustineri Attorneys PRUC underscored the law firm’s goal in putting this historic report together.

“Our primary goal with this quarterly report is to contribute to the ongoing conversation on the fintech ecosystem in Ghana, offering valuable insights and analysis to inform decision-making for businesses, regulators, and other stakeholders.”



