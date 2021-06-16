Fabio Gama has proven critics wrong – Asante Kotoko PRO

Acting Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, believes that midfielder Fabio Gama has put to bed any doubt about his competence following his explosive performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Gama joined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent prior to the start of the Ghana Premier League campaign and has turned out to be a fantastic piece of business.



The two-time African Champions received lots of backlash after signing the Brazilian who was unattached but he has been a standout performer for the club since his arrival.



In an interview with Accra-based Hot FM, the Communication director indicated that the Brazilian player has proven saboteurs wrong with his explicit performance.

"People never believed in Fabio Gama when we brought him but He has now proven his critics wrong, He is doing so so well and I tell you any center we go He is being hailed by the fans," he said.



Asante Kotoko is joint top on the league standings with sworn rivals Hearts of Oak after matchday 29.



