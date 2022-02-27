Fabio Gama in, Issac Oppong out as Kotoko name squad to face Dreams FC - Check out full list

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama has been named in their squad to face Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Brazilian midfielder after a long injury layoff is set to make his return in the matchday 18 fixture on Sunday, February 27, 2022.



However, Issac Oppong who made his injury return against Hearts of Oak on week 17 has been left out of the squad due to injury concerns.



Similarly, Patrick Asmah who replaced Imoro Ibrahim in the game against Hearts has also been left out on the account of injury.



Meanwhile, Imoro, despite exiting the match with injury has returned in time and has been included in the list.

The reverse fixture between the two had a dramatic ending as Kotoko fought from a goal down to win 3-1 in the last 10 minutes of the match.



The game at the Baba Yara Stadium today is set at 3:00 PM kickoff time.



check out the full squad



Goalkeepers:



Danlad Ibrahim



Kwame Baah



Defenders:

Christopher Nettey



Augustine Agyapong



Charles Owusu



Yussif Mubarik



Abdul Ganiyu Ismail



Maxwell Agyemang



Imoro Ibrahim

Andrews Appau



Midfielders:



Richard Boadu



Richmond Lamptey



Justice Blay



Sheriff Mohammed



Mudasiru Salifu

Fabio Gama Dos Santos



Forwards:



Dickson Afoakwa



Solomon Sarfo Taylor



Mbella Etouga Thiery



Samuel Boateng



Georges Mfegue