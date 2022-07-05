Fabio Gama makes huge demands before renewing contract with Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama, left the shores of Ghana with his wife and son after the 2021/2022 Ghaha football season without extending his contract with Asante Kotoko.



The most successful Brazilian in the history of the Ghana Premier League signed a two-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Gama signed a two-year contract with Asante Kotoko but failed to extend his contract with the club despite the attempts from the club to get him to sign a contract extension.

While many Asante Kotoko fans wonder why the player refused to extend his contract, Kumasi-based Silver FM has reported that Fabio Gama left because he didn't enjoy much game time under coach Dr. Propser Narteh Ogum.



Silver FM added in their report that Fabio Gama will only sign a contract extension with Asante Kotoko and return to Ghana if the club agrees to pay him $1000 anytime in each game he sits on the bench.



This, according to the Radio Station, is Fabio Gama's way of ensuring that he gets much playing time under coach Prosper Narteh.



Fabio Gama in his two-year stint with Asante Kotoko scored 5 goals in 48 appearances for the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League winners.



