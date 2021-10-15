Fabio Gama rates Salifu Ibrahim, Augutine Boakye, Awako, Ganiyu as GPL’s Best players

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim was named as the best player in the 2020/2021 GPL

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama, has rated Hearts of Oak's Salifu Ibrahim, Augustine Boakye, Gladson Awako, and teammates, Salifu Mudasiru and Abdul Ganiyu as the best players in the Ghana Premier League.

Salifu Ibrahim played a key role in helping the Phobians complete a domestic double by winning the Premier League and the MTN FA Cup titles last season.



While, WAFA forward, Augustine Boakye, former Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako, and Asante Kotoko duo Salifu Mudasiru and Abdul Ganiyu put up impressive displays for their respective clubs.



"We have many good players in Ghana. In my mind, I am always at the top but we have good players. Boakye from WAFA, we have Salifu Ibrahim, very good. We have the number 10 from Great Olympics [Awako], Ganyiu, and Mudasiru of Kotoko.



We have many, many good players. It is impossible to choose 3 or 5 or 10 options because you have more than that," Gama told Joy Sports.



On the most difficult fixture last season, the Brazilian disclosed that "Tough games? We have a lot. There were great games against WAFA, the two games against Hearts were very tough."

"In Ghana, there are no easy matches because all the teams come to beat Kotoko 100%. So this makes all matches more difficult for us, but we could have done better in some of them."



Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:







