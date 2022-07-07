0
Fabio Gama set for a move in Bahrain - Reports

Fabio Gama Sahara Football Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko sign Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko win GPL

Fabio Gama depart Ghana after 2021/2022 GPL season

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama is reportedly set to join Bahraini giants Muharraq Club.

After two years at Kotoko, the Brazilian has decided to seek a new challenge, turning down Kotoko's renewal offer.

Report filed by ghanasoccernet.com indicates that the Brazilian is closing in on a deal to join a club in Bahrain.

Gama has left Ghana following the conclusion of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Asante Kotoko have officially announced the departure of the Brazilian.

"Fabio Gama leaves Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his contract."

"He explained the personal and family reasons related to the decision and Management are respectful of same. It was never an issue of the club’s inability to meet his demands as none was made."

Gama has won the hearts of the fans with his intelligent playmaking skills in his two years at the club.

The Brazilian helped Kotoko win the league in what appears to be his final season in the famous Red shirt, ending the club's eight-year title drought.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
