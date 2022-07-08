0
Fabio Gama to join Bahraini side Muharraq Club after departing Kotoko

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama is set to join Bahraini giants Muharraq Club after departing Asante Kotoko as a free agent.

This follows the expiration of the two-year contract he signed with the club in October 2020.

Kotoko opened talks with the nimble-footed playmaker but both parties were unable to reach an agreement seeing the Brazilian midfielder move on.

The reds confirmed the departure of the 29-year-old Brazilian player who was adored by the club with a message on their Twitter handle.

He helped Asante Kotoko win the Ghana Premier League title for the 25th time this season.

Fabio Gama made 20 appearances in the Ghana Premier League failed to score but made two assists in an injury-ravaged campaign.

In his two-year stint with Asante Kotoko, he scored five goals in 48 appearances.

The Brazilian midfielder had an impressive debut season where he scored four goals in 28 Ghana Premier League games.

Muharraq, a club founded 94 years ago, has won the Bahrani league 34 times and other domestic titles.

