Fabio Gama told me he had not seen my kind before - Hearts of Oak's Aziz Nurudeen

Gama Fabio.jpeg Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak in the GPL Super Clash

Etouga scores against Hearts of Oak in GPL Super Clash in Kumasi

Asante Kotoko win Ghana Premier League

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, has opened up on his encounter with Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos after the Ghana Premier League Super Clash.

The two midfielders faced off in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in April 2022, with Aziz committing the foul on Fabio Gama which resulted in Asante Kotoko's penalty in the game.

The decision of referee Kennedy Paddy to award a penalty to Fabio Game after Aziz's foul generated a lot of arguments in the country as many believe the referee got his decision wrong.

Though Aziz was disappointed in the call of the referee, he revealed that there was no bad blood between him and the Brazilian.

“After the game, Gama told me he had not seen a defensive midfielder who is skilful like me. He also said I am a stubborn midfielder so he used tricks to win the penalty” he told Angel FM.

Franck Etouga Mbella scored the penalty to win the Ghana Premier League Super Clash for Asante Kotoko.

