Fabio Gama without a doubt Asante Kotoko will win this season’s GPL title

Fabio Gama

Brazilian attacker, Fabio Gama Dos Santos has expressed optimism about the chances of Asante Kotoko winning this season’s Ghana Premier League title.

The talented attacking midfielder was part of the Porcupine Warriors club last season when the side missed out on winning any trophy.



Having remained with the Reds, it appears he will be fortunate to win a trophy with the club at the end of the 2021/22 season.



According to the player, he has no doubt that is meant to happen now that Asante Kotoko leads the Ghana Premier League table.



“We have a long way to go but we are on the right track. Our performance was good but we need to keep it high,” Gama told ETV Ghana

The Brazilian international continued, “We are winning this season’s title and I hope we do. We have done a great job in the first round. We just need to be focused, determined, and keep the work up then at the end we will lift the trophy.”



Fabio Gama had little to do for Asante Kotoko in the first round of the Ghana Premier League season.



He has recently recovered and is in line to play a big role to play for the club in the upcoming game.