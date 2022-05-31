0
Fabulous Ladies striker Princess Owusu ends the season as WPL top scorer

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Fabulous  Ladies striker Princess Owusu ended the season with the goal queen award as she finished the top scorer of the Women's Premier League.

Despite her team failing to reach the finals of the competition, she  finished with 15  goals and three assists having a combined total of 18 goal contributions.

She  also  ended  the 2021/2022 season with five most valuable player gongs the joint highest alongside Dreams Ladies' Stella Nyamekye.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies whipped Hasaacas  Ladies 5-3 on penalties to clinch their third Women's Premier League title on Saturday.

It was a tale of two penalties during regulation time as Success Ameyaa handed Hasaacas Ladies the lead in the first  half from the spot.

Ampem Darkoa also pulled parity with a contentious penalty which was converted by Comfort Yeboah in the 25th minute of the first half.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the game ended 1-1 as the first half failed to produce any goals with the match heading for extra time with another  30 minutes.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies who emerged as winners of the Women’s Premier League will automatically represent Ghana in the 2022/23 CAF Women’s Champions League campaign.







