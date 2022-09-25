Faith Ladies beat Ampem Darkoa to clinch Women’s Premier Super Cup

File photo to illustrate the story

Faith Ladies put up a spirited performance to emerge winners of the 2022 Women’s Premier Super after defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies in a thrilling final at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

League champions Ampem Darkoa took the lead through Mary Amponsah in the 15th minute but Maafia Nyame grabbed the equalizer inside the 63rd minute.



After 90 minutes of action, the game moved to extra time where Maafia Nyame grabbed her second of the day in the 120th minute before Jennifer Kankam Yeboah registered the winner minutes later as the game ended 3-1 in favour of the Accra based side.



The 3rd place match between Police Ladies and Fabulous Ladies also ended 4:3 in favor of Police Ladies - earning them the Bronze medal.



Faith Ladies thus go home Ghc15,000 while 1st runners up Ampem Darkoa Ladies make Ghc8,000. Third place finishers Police Ladies will also grab Ghc5,000.

Maafia Nyame of Faith Ladies won the most Valuable player of the tournament while her compatriot Beauty Abena Julius emerged as the Tournament’s best defender.



Scoring eight (8) goals in the tournament, Fabulous Ladies’ Princess Owusu ended as the top scorer while Mary Neequaye of Faith Ladies emerged as the best goalkeeper of the off season competition.



Faith Ladies Head Coach, Raymond Fenny also went home with the best Coach award. All individual award winners are entitled to a plaque and a cash prize of Ghc500.