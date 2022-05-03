Faith Soccer Academy players catch eye of top Portuguese clubs

The team is headed to France to continue with another series of games

Source: John Vigah, Contributor

Prampram-based Faith Soccer Academy (FSA) players have caught the eye of top Portuguese clubs after selling off series of captivating performances in their ongoing European tour.

So far, the prolific Ghanaian academy has played six games against same number of clubs at various levels in Portugal – winning three, drawing two and losing the other.



The Portugal tour produced 14 stunning goals with Emmanuel Owusu Andorful banging home five, (Philip Agbado, 4), (Obed Asare, 2), while Rocky Asamoah, Richard Martei and Nicholas Afedoh - all scored a goal apiece - conceding nine.



The Faith SA boys’ spectacular performance and pure demonstration of skill and talent, has generated a number of high-profile nterests from various Portuguese clubs for their players to come aboard for pre-season training and possible contract signing.



Players who have ably endeared themselves to Portuguese fans and clubs alike include Obed Asare, Isaac Anane, Richard Martei, Emmanuel Owusu Andorful and Nicholas Afedoh.



Others are Emmanuel Awuah, Michael Ankomah Bempong, Victor Asante, Bismark Coffie Amoako and Philip Agbado - subsequently attracting invitations from top clubs such as Freamunde SC, BoaVista FC, Amarante FC, Deportivo, Overanse FC, Condor FC, Sporting Bragga, FC Porto, Valadares Gaia and Pacos De Ferreira.



The invitation from notable Portuguese clubs comes as welcome news to the entire football academy and for the young, precocious talents.

“Really, it’s been a fantastic news for us to get such international attention and recognition - and we can only give glory to God Almighty,” the academy’s indefatigable General Manager and Chief Administrator, Jacob Oluaka Charway (aka Jah Rule), said.



FSA Assistant captain Obed Asare, produced the Overall Best Player performance in the Portugal campaign, with teenage sensation 14-year-old Nicholas Afedoh and prolific striker Philip Agbado getting thumbs-up for a magnificent performance and recommendation for national teams call-ups.



The level-headed Chief Executive Officer of FSA, Mr Bright Williams, has been thrilled by the performance of the players and the general output of the academy; so was the team’s Director Enock Akakpo.



Remarkably, the imposing performance by the academy players has also sparked enchanting reactions from two top Portuguese football agents and scouts - Antonio Francisco-Toze and Jonas Amartei, wondering why “these fantastic players haven’t gotten call-ups into the Ghana national Under-17 and 20 teams,” goading that efforts need to be made “for these talents to find themselves in the national teams.”



“It is highly laudable and fascinating what the young academy from no other place than Prampram is doing for young football talents, putting Ghana on the football map and raising the flag of Ghana high,” they said.



Having rounded off the Portugal tour, the FSA have headed to France to continue with another series of games as part of their Europe Trial Tour and Immersion Programme organized by S2C Academie in France.