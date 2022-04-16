Falkenbergs FF striker Kwame Kizito secures work permit but remains sidelined due to injury

Falkenbergs FF striker Kwame Kizito

Falkenbergs FF striker Kwame Kizito has been cleared to feature for the club after obtaining his work permit.

But the 25-year-old is sidelined for their trip to Vanersborgs IF on Saturday, 16 April 2022.



Kizito missed the opening two matches against Torns and Oddevold.

Last season, the former Hearts of Oak striker scored seven goals in 17 appearances.



His availability will boost the club in the quest to return to the Swedish second-tier following their demotion in 2021.