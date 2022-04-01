False Prophets?: Meet the three spiritualists who predicted doom for Ghana against Nigeria

GhanaWeb Feature

As majority of Ghanaians celebrate the Black Stars' victory in the FIFA World Cup playoffs, others are also licking their wounds after their prophecies and spiritual proclamation failed to come to pass.



The Black Stars were completely written off by many because of the team's performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but there are those who claimed that they had seen in a vision that Ghana will never play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghanaian spiritualists often mingle themselves in football games with claims that they had seen the end game long before kickoffs and it was no different when the Black Stars were drawn against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoff.



However, none of the spiritual proclamations in the two-legged game between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars came to pass.



Ghana defied the odds after qualifying for their 4th FIFA World Cup ahead of Nigeria due to the away goal rule.

The anger in the country intensified right after the game as many called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Akuffo Dampare to arrest them for causing 'fear and panic in the country'.



But what were the spiritual proclamations against the Black Stars ahead of the Nigeria game?



GhanaWeb's Joel Eshun gives us a recap of what these spiritualists said which the fans are calling for their head.



Ghanaians were crying after Nigeria game - Prophet Ogyam Nyame





The founder and leader of Shining Grace Chapel International, Bishop Isaac Appiah, better known as Prophet Ogyam Nyame prophesied that the Black Stars of Ghana will not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



According to Prophet Ogyam Nyame, the Black Stars would lose the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff game to the Super Eagles of Nigeria at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



"I saw it in a vision that the game will not be determined in Kumasi and I said it last week. I saw that the Ghanaian players were sad after the game in Abuja and the Nigerians were rather celebrating after the final whistle was blown by the referee," Prophet Ogyam Nyame told Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview on Monday, March 28, 2022.



Ghana will draw in Kumasi and lose in Abuja - Seer Gyan





Ghanaian spiritualist, Seer Gyan also claimed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are favorites to pick a positive result in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.



"I have seen the outcome of the game and I saw two goals which will be shared amongst the two teams in Kumasi and the second leg will end goalless so the tie will be decided in Kumasi."



"All the two goals can go to Nigeria if we don't follow the proper procedure to change what has been written in the spiritual realm but if you do it well, the two goals will go to Ghana and the one who will win the game on Friday will surely qualify to the World Cup," Seer Gyan added in an interview with Asempa FM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.



Behead me if Ghana qualifies for World Cup ahead of Nigeria - Grandmaster





After the first leg of the World Cup playoff tie in Kumasi ended 0-0, the fetish priest proclaimed that the Black Stars will fail in Abuja. He went ahead to tell Ghanaians to behead him if the team makes it to the World Cup.



The spiritualist also stated that if the team qualifies, he will donate £50,000.



"I will give Ghana £50,000 if the team qualifies for the World Cup and I was sad for those who went to the stadium to support the team in Kumasi because I have already seen the results in the spiritual realm. I should be beheaded if Ghana qualifies," he said in an interview with Efie Ne Efie on Youtube.



Author: Joel Eshun