Famalicão to keep midfielder Lawrence Ofori after impressive Arouca loan spell

Ghana international Lawrence Ofori

Portuguese club Famalicão will keep talented Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori in their squad for the 2021-22 season following a successful loan spell at Arouca, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusivey report.

Famalicão have decided to keep the midfielder in their roster for the upcoming season.



He enjoyed a fabulous loan spell at Arouca but has returned to his parent club following the expiration of his contract.



His parent club will keep the talented Ghanaian midfielder who is wanted by two unnamed French clubs.

However, Famalicao coach Ivo Vieira has decided to reunite with the player at the club next season.



Ofori, who has a contract until 2024, played 28 times in all competitions for FC Arouca last season.