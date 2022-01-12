Family narrates how Robert Mensah's son committed suicide

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Robert Mensah(L&R) and Kofi Anto(Center)

Kofi Antoh, the son of legendary Ghana goalkeeper, Robert Mensah has died after committing suicide, according to his family.



Antoh (meaning did not meet either the mother or father) was born on the day his father died. Mensah was stabbed to death in 1971.



After 51-years his son will get to meet the dad in the ancestral world after committing suicide, according to reports.

Part of a report on Antoh's death filed by Blakk Rasta reads: "The family said three days ago, Kofi Anto seemed uneasy and asked his son who was playing around him to go out and play and not make so much noise around him. It was this opportunity he took to hang himself."



It has been said that the family of Robert Mensah will announce plans for his funeral in the coming days. Kofi Antoh left behind a baby boy.



Robert Mensah is easily remembered for his unique dressing during games. He wore a cap vertically every match he played. Oppositions found it difficult to get past him when he is in full his amour.



Anto lived all his life with a disability due to premature birth. He recently talked about his life struggles an interview with Blakk Rasta.

In the interview, he vowed never to sell the only memory of his dad, that is the famous Robert Mensah cap.



"If I was to sell this over a 50-years-old cap of a legacy, it would have long been done. Yes, I am disabled but it’s God who heals. I will not sell it. I am hopeful that I will be well." he told Blakk Rasta



