Family of late Ghanaian coach, Kwame Amoah announces date for his one week observation

The late David Kwame Amoah

The family of ace Ghanaian coach, late David Kwame Amoah whose death was confirmed on Sunday, February 27, has announced the date for his one-week observation.

Coach Kwame Amoah was appointed Head Coach for Aduana Stars in February 2020 but before he could resume his mandate, he was admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) where he consciously called upon the country’s football bodies to come to his aid.



However, his attempts for help proved futile as Coach Amoah later passed away on Sunday after a long period of battling a kidney disease at the KATH.



Prior to his demise, he scouted lots of young talents for Ghana Black Starlets (under-17) who became successful on the continent and later became the deputy to Johnson Smith at Nzema-Aiyinase based Karela United FC when they gained promotion to the Ghanaian top-flight.

His demise struck Ghanaians, particularly the football fraternity since he was a great contributor of knowledge to the development of the country’s sports.



The one-week observation is slated for Monday, March 7, 2022, at the N.T.E.R 71, Fante New Town. All friends during his footballing career and beyond as well as sympathizers are cordially invited to honour Coach Kwame Amoah’s departure.