Fans given Ghana-Nigeria match-day tickets to watch Madagascar game in Cape Coast

Fans Given Ghana Nigeria Match Day Tickets To Watch Madagascar Game In Cape Coast

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Sports Authority is in the news again for the bad reasons after selling Ghana-Nigeria match-day tickets to fans who are going to watch the Black Stars game against Madagascar.

The Black Stars on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, will take on Madagascar at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for their first game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Photos from the stadium sighted by GhanaWeb show that the NSA used the same tickets that were printed for the FIFA World Cup playoffs in Kumasi against Nigeria for the game today in Cape Coast.

Today the disappointed fans, they feel embarrassed as Ghanaians for the authorities to use a World Cup ticket for an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The game between the Black Stars and Madagascar will kick off at 7 pm and there will be live commentary here on GhanaWeb.

