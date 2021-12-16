Fans hail Jordan Ayew for scoring first goal in 403 days

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew scores against Southampton

Ayew breaks gold drought



Ayew form impresses Black Stars coach



After 43 days, Jordan Ayew finally has a Premier League goal for Crystal Palace.



The forward ended his drought scoring an equalizer for Palace in their 2-2 draw with Southampton on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.



The goal brought an end to a barren run that lasted over 365 days and crowned the forward’s turnaround form recently.

Whiles Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira is a huge fan of Jordan’s work ethic, his inability to put the ball at the back of the net has been a bother to him.



In separate interviews Vieira has spoken on the need for Jordan to ‘convert the chances he created’.



On Wednesday, he created and scored and Crystal Palace fans could not have enough of it.



On social media, the Palace fans have been celebrating their star forward for scoring a goal that gave them valuable point against the Saints.



Read the tweets below

⚽️ This was Jordan Ayew’s 1st goal for Crystal Palace in 403 days.



The 30-year-old is the ???????? Ghanaian with the most goals (27) and most assists (13) in English Premier League history. pic.twitter.com/z6kL9x2WJT — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 15, 2021

Jordan Ayew now has two goals in two seasons for Crystal Palace

Lethal striker, Afcon is coming home lol — Essel ???????????? (@thatEsselguy) December 15, 2021

Jordan Ayew scores and he doesn't remember how goals are celebrated... It's been so long he scored. — DON (@Opresii) December 15, 2021

Jordan Ayew doing the Timo Werner work for Palace. Missing sitters but working his socks off. Dribbling, giving good crosses, good hold up and link up play. I love that Palace front 4 (Zaha, Eduoard, Gallagher, Ayew) — Richardson Jnr ???? (@richardsonjnr7) December 12, 2021

???????? Jordan Ayew scores his first Premier League goal of the season pic.twitter.com/KobqfhlDbD — Green♚ (@greenaugustus12) December 15, 2021

???? Jordan Ayew scored his first goal in 44 Premier League games.



Hopefully more to come ????#CPFC pic.twitter.com/J3JsgAx9PI — CPFC Transfers HQ (@CPFCtransfersHQ) December 15, 2021