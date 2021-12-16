Fans hail Jordan Ayew for scoring first goal in 403 days

Jordan Ayew scores against Southampton
Ayew breaks gold drought
Ayew form impresses Black Stars coach
After 43 days, Jordan Ayew finally has a Premier League goal for Crystal Palace.
The forward ended his drought scoring an equalizer for Palace in their 2-2 draw with Southampton on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
The goal brought an end to a barren run that lasted over 365 days and crowned the forward’s turnaround form recently.
Whiles Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira is a huge fan of Jordan’s work ethic, his inability to put the ball at the back of the net has been a bother to him.
In separate interviews Vieira has spoken on the need for Jordan to ‘convert the chances he created’.
On Wednesday, he created and scored and Crystal Palace fans could not have enough of it.
On social media, the Palace fans have been celebrating their star forward for scoring a goal that gave them valuable point against the Saints.
Read the tweets below
⚽️ This was Jordan Ayew’s 1st goal for Crystal Palace in 403 days.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 15, 2021
The 30-year-old is the ???????? Ghanaian with the most goals (27) and most assists (13) in English Premier League history. pic.twitter.com/z6kL9x2WJT
Jordan Ayew now has two goals in two seasons for Crystal Palace— Essel ???????????? (@thatEsselguy) December 15, 2021
Lethal striker, Afcon is coming home lol
Jordan Ayew scores and he doesn't remember how goals are celebrated... It's been so long he scored.— DON (@Opresii) December 15, 2021
Jordan Ayew doing the Timo Werner work for Palace. Missing sitters but working his socks off. Dribbling, giving good crosses, good hold up and link up play. I love that Palace front 4 (Zaha, Eduoard, Gallagher, Ayew)— Richardson Jnr ???? (@richardsonjnr7) December 12, 2021
???????? Jordan Ayew scores his first Premier League goal of the season pic.twitter.com/KobqfhlDbD— Green♚ (@greenaugustus12) December 15, 2021
???? Jordan Ayew scored his first goal in 44 Premier League games.— CPFC Transfers HQ (@CPFCtransfersHQ) December 15, 2021
Hopefully more to come ????#CPFC pic.twitter.com/J3JsgAx9PI
Jordan Ayew’s goal .. the crowd????❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gl5Y7dLH7i— ????Broken Heart ???? (@broken_heart490) December 15, 2021
Jordan Ayew has, tonight, scored his first goal for club and country in 32 games.— Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) December 15, 2021
That’s his first goal this season and the only goal he has scored in the Premier League in 2021.
The 2022 AFCON is Ghana’s to lose. pic.twitter.com/FPY3Gm20xX