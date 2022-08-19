Fans name Leeroy Owusu as MOTM in Willem II's game against Eindhoven

Leeroy Owusu

Fans selected Leeroy Owusu as Logistic Force MOTM in the 1-2 lost away match against FC Eindhoven. Jesse Bosch finished in second place followed by Pol Llonch and Daniel Crowley.

Owusu is the only player to score points for the player of the season standings in both matches so far and has taken the lead straight away.



Player of the season standings 22/231. Leeroy Owusu – 8 points2. Jeremy Bokila – 5 points3. Jesse Bosch – 3 points4. Pol Llonch – 2 points4. Max Svensson – 2 points6. Daniel Crowley – 1 point6. Erik Schouten – 1 point



On 15 March 2013, Owusu signed a three-year contract with Ajax, tying him down to the club until 30 June 2016.

He made his debut for Jong Ajax as a half-time substitute for Joël Veltman in an Eerste Divisie match against Telstar on 11 August 2014. In November 2014, Owusu extended his contract with Ajax until 2019.



He then featured on loan for Excelsior, and Almere City before moving to De Graafschap and Willem II.