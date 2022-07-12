Fans of Hearts of Oak, Kotoko clash on social media over Dennis Korsah-Imoro Ibrahim comparisons

Ghanaian duo, Imoro Ibrahim and Dennis Nkrumah Korsah

The past few days have seen a social media battle between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko fans as they banter about who is the better, between Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and Imoro Ibrahim.



Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, and Asante Kotoko's Imoro Ibrahim were the standout left-backs in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with both staking claims in the Black Stars.



However, Dennis Korsah was the preferred choice of Black Stars coach Otto Addo in the last three months.



Dennis Korsah was invited for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the opening games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games.



This infuriated majority of Asante Kotoko fans who believe that Imoro Ibrahim who assisted eight times and scored four goals in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season deserve the Black Stars slot more than Dennis Korsah.



The debate became more intense on social media last weekend after Imoro Ibrahim scored a superb direct freekick for Black Galaxies against Accra 5 Stars.

Imoro Ibrahim's goal for the weekend ignited the debate as both fans went on Twitter to hail their hero.



See some of the tweets compiled by GhanaWeb below:





Kotoko fans are the funniest in world football. Imoro scores one free kick and he is suddenly better than Dennis Korsah? Tf? Do you know how many free kicks Korsah has scored for Dwarfs? Get both their goals and assist stats altogether and come back again. Ah???????????? — Kofi Darlington (@Darlington1Gh) July 10, 2022

Comparing Korsah to Imoro is like comparing Andy Yiadom and Tariq Lamptey ????????????gap no y3 huge https://t.co/C6cOXodTUi — GUGGISBERG ???????? ???? (@GuggisbergOA) July 10, 2022

Imoro Ibrahim caresses the globular leather ala Messi. Top notch player by every stretch of imagination @imoroib pic.twitter.com/rJtifciFyY — Hajj Mustapha (@Mohamme02821423) July 9, 2022

Earlier today, Imoro Ibrahim and Afriyie Barnieh (2) found the net as the Black Galaxies beat Accra Five Stars 3-0 in a friendly match. #3Sports pic.twitter.com/oomHRMkrZv — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) July 9, 2022

There isn’t a better free kick taker than Imoro Ibrahim in Ghana atm ???? pic.twitter.com/2mq33WXlQ3 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 9, 2022

It's science and Data



Don't forget the assists are 10, first goal against Goldstars was assisted by Imoro! pic.twitter.com/AVEP338hA0 — Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) July 11, 2022

I think many people have forgotten that Ibrahim Imoro played Ghana's AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sao Tome and Principé at the Accra sports stadium.



Imoro here, giving a back pass to Razak Abalora. pic.twitter.com/iwL1aobfll — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) July 12, 2022

N’Golo Kanté best tackle success rate came in the 17/18 season — 68% tackles won in that season



Imoro Ibrahim racked 72% tackle success in the 21/22 GPL — We’ve found the new N’Golo Kanté esque left back ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ex5C61MCXC — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) July 12, 2022

Imoro on any day. Korsah comes nowhere close ???????????? https://t.co/Q30Cx196hq — GUGGISBERG ???????? ???? (@GuggisbergOA) July 9, 2022

How can u compare Chan material to black stars material? ???? korsah is clear .. — Big move (@Ayew20586745) July 11, 2022

Those of you asking for the statistics of Dennis Korsah, Hearts of Oak has this message for you ????????????????????????. pic.twitter.com/HIiv3EweII — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) July 11, 2022

EVEN BETTER THAN BABA..COMPARE HIM TO GIDEON MENSAH..NOT KORSAH..HARD TRUTH.. BOOOOM pic.twitter.com/y4q2VL32J2 — Neymar De puncher(AK-0011176) (@neymarpuncher17) July 11, 2022