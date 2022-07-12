0
Fans of Hearts of Oak, Kotoko clash on social media over Dennis Korsah-Imoro Ibrahim comparisons

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dennis Korsah gets Black Stars call-up

Imoro Ibrahim eyes Black Stars call-up

Imoro Ibrahim wins Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko

The past few days have seen a social media battle between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko fans as they banter about who is the better, between Dennis Nkrumah Korsah and Imoro Ibrahim.

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah, and Asante Kotoko's Imoro Ibrahim were the standout left-backs in the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with both staking claims in the Black Stars.

However, Dennis Korsah was the preferred choice of Black Stars coach Otto Addo in the last three months.

Dennis Korsah was invited for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the opening games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification games.

This infuriated majority of Asante Kotoko fans who believe that Imoro Ibrahim who assisted eight times and scored four goals in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season deserve the Black Stars slot more than Dennis Korsah.

The debate became more intense on social media last weekend after Imoro Ibrahim scored a superb direct freekick for Black Galaxies against Accra 5 Stars.

Imoro Ibrahim's goal for the weekend ignited the debate as both fans went on Twitter to hail their hero.

