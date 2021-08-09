Fans on social media compare Kamaldeen to Messi and Mbappe

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has left many in awe after delivering a sweet finish on his French Ligue 1 debut as Stade Rennes and Lens settled for a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
On his competitive bow for Bruno Gensio’s outfit, the 19-year-old netted just 14 minutes into the game, going on a long run into the box before delivering a curling effort into the net.
It was a huge statement for the attacker following his much-publicised transfer from Danish fold Nordsjaelland, where he snubbed interest from Ajax, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.
Thousands of fans have taken to social media to sing his praise after Sunday’s exploits, some comparing him to Paris Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe and others to the club's reported imminent new acquisition Lionel Messi.
Below are the best reactions.
KAMALDEEN YOU BEAUTIFUL BOY— atindana (@abonambugre_) August 8, 2021
????????Kamaldeen Sulemana scores on his debut for Stade Rennais against Lens in the French Ligue 1.— Gabby Ofei (@Seven_Gabby) August 8, 2021
Guy is lightening up the capital already.
More of this Champ. ???????? pic.twitter.com/A7AjN4zwmA
NAWUNI KU DIHI TIVI❤️????????
Great team effort & great atmosphere in the stadium by the fans .????⚫️
Thank you all for coming!!— Kamaldeen Sulemana (@Kamaldeenho10) August 8, 2021
We didn’t get the results we wanted but eyes on the next one.
Alhamdulilah official debut + ????.#biyarga#mugunyaro#eternalflame pic.twitter.com/29hlPa3t0Y
Messi vs Kamaldeen soon ????????????— Mash (@mash_233) August 8, 2021
Kamaldeen Sulemana with a beauty for @staderennais. Good start for a new club and debut in a new league— FESTUS N.B. SACKEY (@IamFestusSackey) August 8, 2021
It took Kamaldeen Sulemana just 14mins to score his first goal for Rennes. Ligue 1 ain't ready for him????????????— Melo????⚪ (@bra_melo_) August 8, 2021
Goals scored this season in Ligue 1— N.B.A. (@__Nkansah) August 8, 2021
Kamaldeen 1
Mbappe 0 https://t.co/JWHbwtdnDg
Kamaldeen Sulemana with a debut goal for Stade Rennais, just 14 minutes into the game.????????????????????????
This guy is going to have a terrific season. ⚽️????pic.twitter.com/8ewHnHrvDW— Joel Borte (@bbnj_live) August 8, 2021
