Fans react: 'Black Stars will disgrace you'

Striker Jordan Ayew captained the Black Stars today in the absence of Andre Dede Ayew

Ghanaians were visibly displeased by the Black Stars’ shocking defeat to Sudan in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

Fresh from registering a 2-0 home triumph in a Group C matchday three clashes on Thursday, CK Akonnor's outfit was stung in the reverse fixture in Omdurman as Mohamed Abdelrahman scored in the second minute of injury time to secure all three points for his side.



The defeat at the Al-Hilal Stadium has delayed Ghana's qualification for the final tournament in Cameroon. A win or a draw would have confirmed the Black Stars' place at the continental gathering.



Ghana still tops the table in Group C despite the defeat but now sit tied on nine points with South Africa.



Sudan occupies the third position with six points, while Sao Tome and Principe sit bottom of the standings, having lost all four games played thus far.

Ghana, four-time African champions, will have to wait until the next Match to possibly secure their Afcon 2022 qualification as the series is set to take a four-month break.



In their next game, the Black Stars will play away to South Africa in a top-of-the-table clash before wrapping up the qualifying campaign with a home tie against Sao Tome and Principe.



A place at Cameroon 2022 will be Ghana's 23rd appearance at the showpiece.



Below are some social media reactions to Tuesday's defeat:

Ghanaians will always miss him when Blackstars play a match



A Legend pic.twitter.com/rRn6cysMPu — NANA HOOK???????????? (@Suro_Nyame) November 17, 2020

Imagine you being a Manchester fan and a Ghanaian supporting the black stars ..your life be short ruff ???????? — Ass Doctor (@PeterRicci11) November 17, 2020

Please if you are to advise Coach CK Akonnor, what would you say? — NII MARTEY (@fredemart) November 17, 2020

Accept it. Black Stars are now Tier 2 in Africa. And in that Tier 2 bracket, they're not Top 3. Our cycle that started in 2006 is done & sadly we won nothing on the continent. I accepted this in Ismailia last year at the team hotel. The rebuild will be long, painful and arduous. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) November 17, 2020

Black stars have destroyed ????????????everything.Eei nti asem b3n kraa nie — Nungua LewanDowski???? (@Lewan____) November 17, 2020

And you think the so-called 'rebuild' has began, when the black star is seen as a platform or a venture to relaunch the career of players who have exceeded their athletic mileage? Come again, you are a very objective person, please say it as it is, "there is no PLAN". Period! https://t.co/lbXtXDVdpx — Adu-Agyei Samuel (@AduAgyeiSamuel2) November 17, 2020

For most Ghana players, the Black Stars is like getting a job within the public service. Whether they play well or not, are regular at their clubs or not, they'll get to play for the national team until it's retirement time for them.



Ah well, let me leave it here — Kofi Kwarteng (@kba_LFC) November 17, 2020